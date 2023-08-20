Spoilers For AEW Rampage: Fyter Fest Tapings

This article contains spoilers

The tapings for next week's "AEW Rampage: Fyter Fest" were filmed before and after the latest episode of "AEW Collision" in Lexington, Kentucky. As documented by PWInsider, the show featured a host of AEW stars in action, including a main event boasting all of the competitors who are set to feature in one of All In's hotly anticipated title matches.

Ahead of the upcoming fatal four-way for the AEW Women's World Championship at AEW All In, the main event of "Rampage" saw Saraya and Toni Storm team up to face Hikaru Shida and Britt Baker. The Outcast members also walked away with the victory, but will they remain united when they're competing for gold next Sunday?

Orange Cassidy also made an appearance and retained the AEW International Championship against Aaron Solo, continuing his dominant run as champion. The Best Friends member continues to set records and defy the odds, but he's also on the radar of the Blackpool Combat Club, and that spells trouble.

Meanwhile, the TNT Champion, Luchasaurus, squashed a local talent in a non-title match. AAA Latin American Champion QT Marshall was also in action as he overcame the high-flying Gravity. Elsewhere, Serpentico got a victory over Truth Magnum, who was accompanied by Turbo.

RESULTS

Saraya and Toni Storm defeated Hikaru Shida and Britt Baker

QT Marshall beat Gravity

Orange Cassidy retained the International Championship after beating Aaron Solo

Luchasaurus squashed a local talent

Serpentico defeated Truth Magnum