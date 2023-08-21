Seth Rollins Reveals How Other WWE Superstars Feel About His Ring Gear

Seth Rollins is currently thriving as the WWE World Heavyweight Champion, and a big reason behind that has been the outlandish outfits he chooses to wear each week. It catches the eyes of the WWE Universe instantly, but it has also become a topic of conversation with his fellow wrestlers as well.

"I do know, at least to my face, I get a lot of compliments," Rollins told GQ. "Who knows what everybody's saying behind my back, but people seem to dig it. My favorite is when I show up in a slightly more subdued outfit, and some of the guys will be like, 'Dang, dog! I'd rock that in real life, man! That's a nice fit right there.' They don't expect it."

Rollins tends to wear the most over-the-top outfit possible each week. From bright red shoes to crazy shirts, he has managed to do everything. He also incorporates it into his ring gear entrances now to add more detail to it, and it's all down to his wife that it began. Rollins uses the same stylist as Becky Lynch, Troi Anthoni, and he revealed others on the roster have reached out about his work.

"So there've been a lot of questions, but like I said, I don't think anybody's ... They don't want to take a chance, you know? I'm in the deep water already," he said. "They'd have to jump right in and it'd be a tough swim. It's an interesting vibe backstage, but I think everybody — just like the audience — is mostly just anxious to see what I'm going to pull up in next."