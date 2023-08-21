WWE Raw Live Coverage 8/21 - We Hear From Shinsuke Nakamura, Intercontinental Championship Match

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on August 21, 2023, coming to you live from the Centre Vidéotron in Québec City, Québec, Canada!

For the first time since retaining against Drew McIntyre at WWE SummerSlam earlier this month, GUNTHER will be putting his Intercontinental Championship on the line as he collides with Alpha Academy's Chad Gable. Gable secured his place in the match after defeating Tommaso Ciampa, Ricochet, and Matt Riddle in a Fatal Four-Way Number One Contenders match on the August 7 edition of "Raw", and even managed to score a win over GUNTHER's Imperium teammate Giovanni Vinci last week.

Two weeks ago, Shinsuke Nakamura betrayed Seth "Freakin" Rollins after they joined forces alongside Cody Rhodes to defeat Judgment Day. Then, last week, Nakamura made it clear that he attacked the World Heavyweight Champion in an effort to receive a shot at his title. Rollins granted "The King Of Strong Style" his wish, but before he could leave, Nakamura quietly told Rollins something and hit him with a Kinshasa. Tonight, Nakamura will disclose what the sentiment he shared was.

Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle will be joining forces once again as they square off with New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. Although the former two men might be a newer team, they have already managed to prove themselves to be a cohesive unit while the latter pair made their return to WWE on "Raw" in Minneapolis, Minnesota and emerged victorious over Erik and Ivar.

The aforementioned Rollins and Rhodes, Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley, and Undisputed Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens are also among those scheduled to be in town tonight, per WWE's event page.