Hulk Hogan Talks Abstaining From Alcohol, Pressure To Drink From Fellow Wrestlers

Hulkamania once again means clean living. In a new interview with Muscle and Health, Hogan revealed that he's seven months sober from alcohol.

"About seven months ago, I decided not to drink any more alcohol," Hogan explained. "I was at a New Year's Eve party and saw a bunch of stuff that I didn't condone or like. I saw myself in this environment, and I went, 'You know what? I don't know how I got here, but I'm done.' It was just that one thing."

According to the two-time WWE Hall of Famer, he's seen a modicum of blowback for his decision from the hard-drinking veterans that he's come to know over his years in professional wrestling, saying that he's noticed people treating him differently, but he believes the positives well outweigh their judgmental glances.

"It feels much better to be so clear-headed," Hogan admitted. "I'm no longer tempted to drink alcohol. I don't have an addictive personality. I mean, with anything. It can be business or people or alcohol or drugs. When I'm done, I'm done."

Hogan says that it has changed some friendships, but the former WWE Champion has put his foot down.

"I've had certain wrestlers look at me in the face and go, 'If you don't have a drink with me, you're not my friend,'" Hogan said. "Well, I am your friend, but I'm not going to drink with you. What are you going to do about it?"

The former NWO leader says that he still has a lot of hard-partying friends, but they understand that they shouldn't push alcohol on him anymore.