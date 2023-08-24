Joe Gacy Shares WWE Performance Center Reaction To His Death Match Past

WWE fans might know Joe Gacy best for leading Schism, but he has a long history in the business, with a lot of that being spent in the death match wrestling scene. Gacy worked for CZW for over a decade, holding the CZW World Heavyweight Championship three times while putting on some of the most sadistic and violent matches.

He recently showed his WWE Performance Center co-workers a few of the hardcore matches he was involved in from his days in CZW, which left them shocked by what he used to do.

"Before I got to CZW I was a big CZW fan and growing up an ECW fan I was like, 'Yeah, I want to go out there and I want to do this and this and prove that I belong in hardcore wrestling.' So there was a point where I really wanted to go out there and try to do the most brutal stuff that I could," he said to "Out Of Character." "Now part of me is kind of happy I don't do that anymore, but it was fun while I did it."

Even though he's glad he doesn't compete in those types of matches anymore, his fellow WWE stars do tease him about doing a hardcore match now. While he wouldn't be able to do the things he did on the independent scene, it isn't something he is completely against.

"I would say that if there was a time in your career that you've done that, there is maybe a little bit inside of you that does miss it," he said. "I don't want to go back and do all the things I have done again, but I wouldn't mind dabbling in some stuff again if the opportunity arose."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Out Of Character" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.