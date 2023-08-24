Impact Wrestling Live Coverage 8/24: Shelley Defends Against Myers, Trinity In Action

PCO wastes no time in attacking both Champagne Singh and Shera before a match can begin. PCO crashes through a table with Singh on it. Bully Ray then appears on the tron and calls his attention. Bully knows that PCO wants to get to him, but Bully's not leaving his hotel room because Impact cannot guarantee his safety. Bully wants to make sure he's the person to take out Perfect Creation One.

Trinity vs. Dani Luna

Luna goes for a waist lock and eventually takes Trinity down into a brief arm hold. They get back on their feet for a staredown. Trinity applies a headlock and then slides to avoid a clothesline. She hits a hip attack and does the splits for a quick cover. Threat takes back control with a suplex into a cover. They trade several blows until Trinity splashes in the corner with a forearm. Trinity jumps off the top and rolls through only to get clobbered with a clothesline.

Luna hits the double running knees in the ropes and tries for the German, but Trinity back elbows. Luna hits a driver and covers. Trinity plants Luna and nearly puts it away. After more back and forth, Trinity hits the full nelson bomb into the cover for the win.

Winner: Trinity

We see a vignette for Jake Something.

Impact wishes the best to the family of Terry Funk.