Impact Wrestling Live Coverage 8/24: Shelley Defends Against Myers, Trinity In Action
Tonight's show comes from Cicero Stadium in Chicago, Illinois.
Here is what's in store for tonight on the go-home show for Emergence:
- Impact World Championship: Alex Shelley (c) vs. Brian Myers
- Trinity vs. Dani Luna
- Samuray Del Sol vs. Chris Sabin (nobody is allowed at ringside)
- ABC (Ace Austin & Chris Bey) vs. The Good Hands (Jason Hotch & John Skyler)
- Deaner vs. Laredo Kid
PCO Attacks; Trinity vs. Dani Luna
PCO wastes no time in attacking both Champagne Singh and Shera before a match can begin. PCO crashes through a table with Singh on it. Bully Ray then appears on the tron and calls his attention. Bully knows that PCO wants to get to him, but Bully's not leaving his hotel room because Impact cannot guarantee his safety. Bully wants to make sure he's the person to take out Perfect Creation One.
Trinity vs. Dani Luna
Luna goes for a waist lock and eventually takes Trinity down into a brief arm hold. They get back on their feet for a staredown. Trinity applies a headlock and then slides to avoid a clothesline. She hits a hip attack and does the splits for a quick cover. Threat takes back control with a suplex into a cover. They trade several blows until Trinity splashes in the corner with a forearm. Trinity jumps off the top and rolls through only to get clobbered with a clothesline.
Luna hits the double running knees in the ropes and tries for the German, but Trinity back elbows. Luna hits a driver and covers. Trinity plants Luna and nearly puts it away. After more back and forth, Trinity hits the full nelson bomb into the cover for the win.
Winner: Trinity
We see a vignette for Jake Something.
Impact wishes the best to the family of Terry Funk.
Deaner vs. Laredo Kid
We see a recap of Multiverse United 2.
Gia interviews Josh Alexander about his journey to returning. Josh says 5 months may not seem like a long time, but it was a lifetime to him. He says that after Emergence, he's back at the World title.
Deaner vs. Laredo Kid
Deaner takes Kid down with an arm hold. Back on their feet, Deaner applies a headlock before Kid takes him down with a takedown and backbreaker. Kid slides out of the ring and face to face with Kon. Kid turns around to a clothesline from Deaner. Back inside, Deaner hits a neckbreaker and tries for the cover. Deaner yells at Kid and slaps his face before Kid makes a comeback. Kid hits a missile dropkick and then sits out with a driver, cover. Kid goes up top and decides to jump out onto Kon out of nowhere. Back inside, Deaner catches Kid with his signature DDT for the win.
Winner: Deaner
Deaner grabs a mic and sends a message to Eric Young. He challenges EY to a No DQ match at Emergence this Sunday.
A vignette for Johnny Swinger airs ahead of his Digital Media title match this weekend.
Gia tries to interview PCO but he keeps yelling out for Bully Ray.