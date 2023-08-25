Road Dogg Credits Triple H With Helping WWE's Women's Evolution Take Shape

Evolution was the first and currently only all-women's premium live event produced by WWE. That show took place in October 2018 and saw Ronda Rousey retain the "WWE Raw" Women's Championship — now the WWE Women's Championship — against Nikki Bella in the main event. While appearing on his "Oh...You Didn't Know?" podcast, Brian "Road Dogg" James was asked about whose idea it was to put Evolution together.

"I think it was Hunter [Paul "Triple H" Levesque] and Stephanie [McMahon], but I always give them credit for stuff like that because they've always been hypersensitive to equality and equal representation and stuff like that," James said. "I mean, look, under his 'NXT' stint down there, he's done a lot of things for women's wrestling. So I always give them the credit in my mind. I don't actually know who said, 'Hey, what if we did this?'"

There was speculation that WWE only put Evolution together because women, at the time, were restricted from performing on the organization's lucrative Saudi Arabia shows; WWE Crown Jewel 2018 was held in Riyadh the following week. Additionally, it was suggested that WWE was only able to promote such an event because of Rousey's star power. However, James feels the show was created because the promotion "had a crapload of women on the roster that were talented."

