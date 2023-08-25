WWE SmackDown Live Coverage 8/25 - Women's Title Match, Rey Mysterio Vs. Grayson Waller

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on August 25, 2023, coming to you live from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky!

For the first time on television since winning the WWE Women's Championship at WWE SummerSlam, IYO SKY will be putting her title on the line against LWO's Zelina Vega. SKY cashed in her Money In The Bank briefcase at the Detroit Premium Live Event to dethrone Bianca Belair following the latter's Triple Threat match against Asuka and Charlotte Flair.

United States Champion Rey Mysterio will be going one-on-one with Grayson Waller in a non-title matchup. Not only did Rey dethrone Austin Theory in Calgary, Alberta, Canada two weeks ago after stepping up when an injured Santos Escobar was unable to compete, but he found himself face-to-face with Waller last week during "The Grayson Waller Effect" in a less than ideal encounter.

Last week, Paul Heyman announced that Jimmy Uso would be returning to "SmackDown" tonight albeit without providing many details. The former multi-time tag team champion's last appearance on "The Blue Brand" involved him getting into a heated verbal exchange with his twin brother Jey and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns a couple of weeks ago.

Additionally, the aforementioned Theory, Belair, LA Knight, Bobby Lashley, and Solo Sikoa are all slated to be in town tonight per WWE's event page.