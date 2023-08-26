AEW Rampage Live Coverage 8/25 - Hikaru Shida And Britt Baker Vs. The Outcasts, Two Title Matches

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Rampage" on August 25, 2023, coming to you from the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky!

Before they collide in a Four-Way match for the AEW Women's Championship at AEW All In, current titleholder Hikaru Shida will be joining forces with Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. to take on The Outcasts' Toni Storm and Saraya during Night Two of Fyter Fest. Baker and Saraya secured their spots in this Sunday's bout after defeating The Bunny and Skye Blue respectively while Storm received a bye and Shida ensured she would be heading in as champion after retaining against Anna Jay on August 2.

Not only will QT Marshall talk with Jim Ross tonight, but he will also be putting his AAA Latin American Championship on the line against Gravity. Marshall became the new titleholder after defeating Dralistico, Penta El Zero Miedo, and El Texano Jr. in a Four-Way match at AAA TripleMania XXXI: Mexico City on August 12.

Another title will be up for grabs tonight, as Orange Cassidy defends the AEW International Championship against Aaron Solo. Cassidy's last successful defense came last week against Wheeler Yuta during Night One of the Fight for the Fallen special. Meanwhile, Solo last competed on television on the July 21 episode of "Rampage", during which he teamed with the aforementioned Marshall and Johnny TV in a losing effort to The Acclaimed and "Daddy Ass" Billy Gunn.

Additionally, TNT Champion Luchasaurus will be competing against an opponent who has yet to be named tonight in a non-title matchup.