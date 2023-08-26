Bob Barker, Game Show Legend And Memorable WWE Guest Host, Dies At 99

Game show legend, and memorable "WWE Raw" guest host, Bob Barker has died at the age of 99. The news was broken by TMZ, who reported that Barker had died of natural causes in his Los Angeles residence early Saturday morning.

Barker began his broadcasting career while attending Drury College. Upon moving to Los Angeles, Barker was later discovered by game show producer Ralph Edwards, who hired him to host "Truth or Consequences" in 1956. For many households, Barker's most memorable gig stems from his 35-year run as the host of CBS's "The Price is Right." Two years after his retirement, Barker reprized his role in a modified version of the show when he served as the guest host of WWE's red brand for a special episode entitled "The Price Is Raw," which took place on September 7, 2009, from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

While many fans have criticized WWE's Guest Host era, Bob Barker has widely been regarded as one of the best to assume the role. During his appearance as "Raw" guest host, Barker held a special edition of his former game show that featured Santino Marella, Jillian Hall, Irwin R. Schyster, and Chris Jericho as contestants. Despite Jericho's obvious disdain for these shenanigans, and onscreen confrontation with Barker, his inadvertent bid of one dollar eventually won him a three-disc set of "The Best of WWE SmackDown." Looking back on "The Price Is Raw," Barker previously noted that he had fond memories of his appearance, which also included a karate chop to Chavo Guerrero.

Wrestling Inc. extends our sincerest condolences to the friends and family of Bob Barker.