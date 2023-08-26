AEW Collision Results 8/26 - All In Go-Home Show, Eddie Kingston In Tag Team Action

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of the August 26 episode of "AEW Collison." This week's episode, which was taped on August 23, comes from the Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia. It's the All In go-home edition of "Collision."

During this week's episode, Jack Perry will be retiring the FTW Championship that he won from HOOK during the July 19 episode of "AEW Dynamite." Eddie Kingston, Penta El Zero, and Orange Cassidy will be tagging together to face The Butch, The Blade, and Kip Sabian.

Also, CM Punk is teaming up with Sting, Darby Allin, and an unknown partner to face Jay White, Luchasaurus, Swerve Strickland, and Brian Cage. Punk's All In Opponent is going to be on commentary for that match. On last week's episode of "Collision," Punk dressed up as "The Golden Vampire" and got the upper hand on his foe.

The show opens up with Jack Perry. Four guys are with him and they are carrying the FTW Title. In the ring, there is a table with flowers and two other "memorials" for the championship. The crowd is booing him. He calls himself the "greatest FTW Champion." They air a tape of him with the title in different poses, one is him in the shower with the title. He fakes cries and grabs a sledgehammer to destroy the title. The lights go out, and a video airs of HOOK doing pull-ups. It was a distraction and he is actually in the ring and attacks Perry. Hook puts the table in the ring corner and puts him through the table with a t-bone suplex. He lays the title on Perry. HOOK grabs a mic and says, "Wembley, Sunday."