AEW Collision Results 8/26 - All In Go-Home Show, Eddie Kingston In Tag Team Action
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of the August 26 episode of "AEW Collison." This week's episode, which was taped on August 23, comes from the Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia. It's the All In go-home edition of "Collision."
During this week's episode, Jack Perry will be retiring the FTW Championship that he won from HOOK during the July 19 episode of "AEW Dynamite." Eddie Kingston, Penta El Zero, and Orange Cassidy will be tagging together to face The Butch, The Blade, and Kip Sabian.
Also, CM Punk is teaming up with Sting, Darby Allin, and an unknown partner to face Jay White, Luchasaurus, Swerve Strickland, and Brian Cage. Punk's All In Opponent is going to be on commentary for that match. On last week's episode of "Collision," Punk dressed up as "The Golden Vampire" and got the upper hand on his foe.
The show opens up with Jack Perry. Four guys are with him and they are carrying the FTW Title. In the ring, there is a table with flowers and two other "memorials" for the championship. The crowd is booing him. He calls himself the "greatest FTW Champion." They air a tape of him with the title in different poses, one is him in the shower with the title. He fakes cries and grabs a sledgehammer to destroy the title. The lights go out, and a video airs of HOOK doing pull-ups. It was a distraction and he is actually in the ring and attacks Perry. Hook puts the table in the ring corner and puts him through the table with a t-bone suplex. He lays the title on Perry. HOOK grabs a mic and says, "Wembley, Sunday."
Eddie Kingston, Orange Cassidy, & Penta El Zero Miedo Vs. The Butcher, The Blade, & Kip Sabian
A video package airs between AEW World Champion MJF and Adam Cole.
Up next is the six-man tag match with Cassidy, Kingston, and Miedo versus Sabin, the Butcher, and the Blade (they are already out to the ring).
The match starts with Sabian and Miedo. The crowd is chanting his name. Sabian pushes him, and Miedo takes his glove off. The Bell rings. All six men attack each other. Kingston and The Butcher are the only ones in the ring until Butcher comes in. They double-team on Kingston.
Miedo is in, he has Butcher in the corner and kicks him. He puts Blade on his shoulders and tosses him onto Butcher. Sabian cheap shots Miedo. Cassidy and Sabian are now in the ring, two-pin reversals. A kick to Sabian. Butcher and the Blade attack Cassidy and Sabian goes for a pin. Standing switch. Cassidy gets hit in the back by Blade. Blade tags in and hits the neckbreaker. It cuts to a commercial break.
Back from the break and it's still Cassidy and Blade in the ring. Sabian hits a double stomp, then Blade hits a jackknife and gets a two-count. Cassidy trips when trying to get a tag in. He finally gets it and Miedo is back in the ring. He hits two slingblades and a kick to Sabian. Kingston yells, "Come On," to the Butcher. They keep knocking into each other. Sabian gets tagged in and Kingston is in control. Chomps to Sabian and Blade until the Butcher breaks it up. Chaos in a ring. Cassidy gets an Orange Punch in and then Kingston hits a lariat for the win.
Winner: Kingston, Cassidy, & Miedo