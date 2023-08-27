AEW's Ethan Page Explains Why He Can't Be At All In

AEW rolls into Wembley Stadium in London, England, today for its biggest show ever. Over 80,000 fans are expected to fill the stadium but Ethan Page can't be part of the proceedings, as he explained during a recent interview with MuscleManMalcolm (h/t WrestlingNews.co).

"Ethan Page is landlocked in America because I have officially applied for my green card, which is a huge dream thing for myself and my family, but the timing of it, we had the tours of Canada, so we pushed back the paperwork, and the second we came back from Canada, we had to apply. So, I won't be able to cross the border for All In, but I'll be watching, and I think all of you guys should too."

While Page can't be part of this weekend's festivities, he does have big plans in AEW moving forward. During the interview, he explained that he wants to add some gold to his collection, and the AEW International and TNT Championships appeal to him.

Of course, Page will have to get past Jeff Jarrett and his stablemates before he chases gold. Lately, he's been teaming up with the Hardy Boys and Isiah Kassidy as their feud with Jarrett, Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh, and Sonjay Dutt heats up.