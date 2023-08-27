Impact Emergence Live Coverage 8/27: Trinity Vs. Purrazzo II, SANADA Returns And More
Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com live Impact Emergence Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Rebel Entertainment Center in Toronto.
Here is what's in store for tonight:
- Impact Knockouts World Championship: Trinity (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo
- Josh Alexander & Time Machine (KUSHIDA, Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley) vs. Moose, Brian Myers, Bully Ray & Lio Rush
- Back To School Match: Eddie Edwards vs. Frankie Kazarian
- SANADA vs. Jake Something
- Impact World Tag Team Championship: Subculture (c) vs. The Rascalz
- Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Championship: MK Ultra (Masha Slamovich & Killer Kelly) (c) vs. Gisele Shaw & Savannah Evans vs. The Death Dollz vs. The Coven
- Impact Digital Media Championship: Kenny King (c) vs. Johnny Swinger
- No Disqualification Match: Eric Young vs. Deaner
- Pre-Show: The Good Hands vs. Joe Hendry & Yuya Uemura
- Pre-Show: Mike Bailey vs. Alan Angels
