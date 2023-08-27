Impact Emergence Live Coverage 8/27: Trinity Vs. Purrazzo II, SANADA Returns And More

Here is what's in store for tonight:

Impact Knockouts World Championship : Trinity (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo

: Trinity (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo Josh Alexander & Time Machine (KUSHIDA, Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley) vs. Moose, Brian Myers, Bully Ray & Lio Rush

Back To School Match : Eddie Edwards vs. Frankie Kazarian

: Eddie Edwards vs. Frankie Kazarian SANADA vs. Jake Something

Impact World Tag Team Championship : Subculture (c) vs. The Rascalz

: Subculture (c) vs. The Rascalz Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Championship : MK Ultra (Masha Slamovich & Killer Kelly) (c) vs. Gisele Shaw & Savannah Evans vs. The Death Dollz vs. The Coven

: MK Ultra (Masha Slamovich & Killer Kelly) (c) vs. Gisele Shaw & Savannah Evans vs. The Death Dollz vs. The Coven Impact Digital Media Championship : Kenny King (c) vs. Johnny Swinger

: Kenny King (c) vs. Johnny Swinger No Disqualification Match : Eric Young vs. Deaner

: Eric Young vs. Deaner Pre-Show : The Good Hands vs. Joe Hendry & Yuya Uemura

: The Good Hands vs. Joe Hendry & Yuya Uemura Pre-Show: Mike Bailey vs. Alan Angels

