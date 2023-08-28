AEW All In 2023: 3 Biggest Losers And 3 Biggest Winners

Better Than You Bay Bay has been AEW's hottest act since the makeshift tag team was put together. The unlikely pair of friends have captivated the AEW audience,= and honestly made for some pretty compelling television. A babyface-leaning MJF — one who's vulnerable, a little goofy, and far less predictable — has been the most interesting direction for the AEW World Champion in some time, and Adam Cole — who is better suited for being a sleazy heel that an earnest babyface — has found excellent chemistry with his counterpart.

Their main event match was one of the few fully-cooked angles AEW had on its hands heading into AEW, and while there was plenty of speculation and guesswork about which one would turn on the other, somehow AEW managed to find more mileage on the duo's collective tires and keep things going between them. And that's even after an incredibly entertaining Zero Hour match where they captured the ROH World Tag Team Titles from Aussie Open and then, hours later, turned out an excellent main event that had fans on the edge of their seats with uncertainty.

I'll admit to being one that wanted to see the double turn with Adam Cole fully embracing his heelish tendencies and MJF being let down by the power of friendship. But good things come to those who wait, and I'm sure we'll get there eventually. But I am glad this will go on a bit longer, building more emotional investment into their partnership, so they can crush all of us later when it inevitably falls apart.

Plus, if you can manage to garner a pop from me on my couch with the execution of the Kangaroo Kick (an idea I had previously thought was beyond dumb), then you're clearly doing something right. This doesn't need to come to an end — yet.