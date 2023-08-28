WWE Raw Preview 8/28: Becky Lynch Faces Zoey Stark In Falls Count Anywhere Match

The final episode of "WWE Raw" before Saturday's Payback premium live event takes place tonight at the FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee.

Four matches have currently been announced for this evening's broadcast, including Becky Lynch facing Trish Stratus' protégé Zoey Stark in a Falls Count Anywhere match. "The Man" gets her hands on Stark just days before she goes up against WWE Hall of Famer Stratus in a Steel Cage match at Payback.

In addition to that, Chad Gable is set to battle Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser in a singles clash after defeating reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER via countout on last week's show. Kaiser has vowed to make things right by defeating the Alpha Academy member tonight. Also, Tommaso Ciampa and Bronson Reed will collide again after recently facing each other on the July 24 episode of "Raw." That night, "The Aus-Zilla" picked up the victory following a splash from the top turnbuckle.

And lastly, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods will take on The Viking Raiders. The New Day returned and defeated Erik and Ivar three weeks ago after answering their open challenge. Last Monday, Kingston and Woods were attacked by The Viking Raiders after they overcame Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle in tag team action.