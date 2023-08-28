John Cena To Be On WWE SmackDown More Than Expected — See Updated Appearance Schedule

It was recently announced that John Cena would be appearing on the September 1 episode of "WWE SmackDown" in Hershey, Pennsylvania, and the WWE Superstar Spectacle special in India on September 8. WWE has now revealed that Cena is scheduled for seven consecutive episodes of "SmackDown" starting on September 15.

Cena's updated WWE schedule will see him be at "SmackDown" on September 1 at The Giant Center in Hershey, PA, the WWE Superstar Spectacle at the GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium in India on September 8, "SmackDown" on September 15 at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, "SmackDown" on September 22 at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, "SmackDown" on September 29 at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, "SmackDown" on October 6 at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri, "SmackDown" on October 13 at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, "SmackDown" on October 20 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas, and "SmackDown" on October 27 at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

It was also confirmed that the 16-time WWE world champion will be hosting Make-A-Wish children and their families in each city where he is scheduled to appear on "SmackDown." Cena has granted more Make-A-Wish requests than anybody else in the history of the non-profit organization.