WWE NXT Live Coverage 8/29 - Four-Way #1 Contenders Match, Global Heritage Invitational Kicks Off
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" on August 29, 2023, coming to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!
The next number one contender for Tiffany Stratton's "NXT" Women's Championship will be determined tonight, as Roxanne Perez, Blair Davenport, Gigi Dolin, and Kiana James collide in a Fatal Four-Way match. Not only have Perez and Davenport taken issue with one another over the past few weeks, but all four women came face-to-face with one another last week in a heated confrontation.
Elsewhere in the women's division, Kelani Jordan will be joining forces with her mentor Dana Brooke to take on Elektra Lopez and Lola Vice. The dynamic between Jordan and Brooke will be interesting to see play out, as there have been tensions between the two women ever since Jordan came up short to the aforementioned Davenport on the August 8 episode of "NXT".
The "NXT" Global Heritage Invitational begins tonight with two first round matches taking place. The Brawling Brutes' Butch will be making his return to "NXT" as he squares off with Charlie Dempsey in Group A while Joe Coffey of Gallus faces Nathan Frazer in Group B. Noam Dar announced the tournament last week, noting that the last man standing will receive a shot at his "NXT" Heritage Cup at "NXT" No Mercy on September 30.
Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid sent The Creed Brothers packing from "NXT" on July 4 after they defeated them in a Loser Leaves "NXT" match. Since then, Schism has been on high alert to ensure that The Creeds hadn't infiltrated their ranks, but their efforts proved not to be enough when Julius and Brutus disguised themselves as members of the group last week and challenged The Dyad to a Steel Cage match. Tonight, that match will come to fruition, and if The Creeds win, then they will officially be members of the "NXT" roster once again.
Additionally, Dijak will be going head-to-head with Eddy Thorpe as the two look to settle their issues.
We are live! The show kicks off with a video recapping the events of "NXT" Heatwave last week.
Vic Joseph and Booker T then greet audiences at home as The Creed Brothers make their way to the ring. The Dyad is already waiting inside as Schism members, including Joe Gacy and Ava, surround the ring.
The Dyad (w/ Schism) vs. The Creed Brothers in a Steel Cage Match - If The Creed Brothers Win, Then They Are Officially Part of the NXT Roster Once Again
Brutus is swarmed by Schism members on the outside as they work together to attack him. Joe Gacy locks the Steel Cage Door, leaving Julius alone inside with The Dyad.
The bell rings, and the pair force him to watch what has happened to Brutus. Julius gets in a few shots at them. He levels Fowler with a back elbow, then delivers a suplex to Reid and catches Fowler with one of his own. The Dyad works to wear him down, but Julius overpowers them and delivers a double suplex. He jams Reid's face into the side of the cage before The Dyad levels him with a double clothesline. Reid rains down right hands on Julius, then looks to send him crashing face first into the cage with the help of Fowler. Juliuls puts a stop to his momentum, then levels both men with a clothesline. He delivers a single arm powerbomb to Reid as he has an Ankle Lock cinched in on Fowler. Fowler makes it to the bottom rope to break the hold. The Dyad then deliver a double flapjack to Julius that sends him crashing into the cage.
Back from the break, The Dyad sends Julius repeatedly into the side of the cage face first. On the top of the ramp, Schism members are getting leveled left, right, and center as Brutus emerges and beats them down. Gacy holds up the key to the door he locked earlier, and Brutus chases him around the ring. He then levels all the Schism members on the outside as Gacy continues taunting him with the key. Brutus doesn't need it however, as he rips the door off its hinges and officially enters the match.
Brutus levels Reid and Fowler with suplexes, then grabs the door and goes back and forth between Reid and Fowler, hitting them with it. He executes the Brutus Smash on Reid before Fowler looks to level him with a German suplex. Brutus lands on his feet and sends Fowler into the Steel Cage spine first. He helps Julius up and assists him in sending Reid repeatedly crashing into the cage. Julius gets him in an Electric Chair position as Brutus ascends to the top, but Fowler saves his tag team partner. The Dyad then works to continue to wear down The Creeds and pick up the door of the steel cage. They jam it into Brutus' face, but Julius helps his brother out and pulls it off him. The Creeds do the same to The Dyad, and Julius gets them both in Electric Chair positions. Brutus then executes a Brutus Bomb, and The Creeds follow it up with a double clothesline to The Dyad before pinning them for the win.
Winners: The Creed Brothers
After the match, Ivy Nile joins The Creeds in the ring to celebrate their victory.
