WWE NXT Live Coverage 8/29 - Four-Way #1 Contenders Match, Global Heritage Invitational Kicks Off

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" on August 29, 2023, coming to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!

The next number one contender for Tiffany Stratton's "NXT" Women's Championship will be determined tonight, as Roxanne Perez, Blair Davenport, Gigi Dolin, and Kiana James collide in a Fatal Four-Way match. Not only have Perez and Davenport taken issue with one another over the past few weeks, but all four women came face-to-face with one another last week in a heated confrontation.

Elsewhere in the women's division, Kelani Jordan will be joining forces with her mentor Dana Brooke to take on Elektra Lopez and Lola Vice. The dynamic between Jordan and Brooke will be interesting to see play out, as there have been tensions between the two women ever since Jordan came up short to the aforementioned Davenport on the August 8 episode of "NXT".

The "NXT" Global Heritage Invitational begins tonight with two first round matches taking place. The Brawling Brutes' Butch will be making his return to "NXT" as he squares off with Charlie Dempsey in Group A while Joe Coffey of Gallus faces Nathan Frazer in Group B. Noam Dar announced the tournament last week, noting that the last man standing will receive a shot at his "NXT" Heritage Cup at "NXT" No Mercy on September 30.

Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid sent The Creed Brothers packing from "NXT" on July 4 after they defeated them in a Loser Leaves "NXT" match. Since then, Schism has been on high alert to ensure that The Creeds hadn't infiltrated their ranks, but their efforts proved not to be enough when Julius and Brutus disguised themselves as members of the group last week and challenged The Dyad to a Steel Cage match. Tonight, that match will come to fruition, and if The Creeds win, then they will officially be members of the "NXT" roster once again.

Additionally, Dijak will be going head-to-head with Eddy Thorpe as the two look to settle their issues.

We are live! The show kicks off with a video recapping the events of "NXT" Heatwave last week.

Vic Joseph and Booker T then greet audiences at home as The Creed Brothers make their way to the ring. The Dyad is already waiting inside as Schism members, including Joe Gacy and Ava, surround the ring.