WWE Payback 2023: Full & Final Card

WWE Payback will emanate from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at 8 p.m. ET. tonight. Gold will be up for grabs and grudges will be settled in cages and anything-goes brawls. The WWE Universe can look forward to several exciting matchups featuring some of their favorite Superstars, and "The American Nightmare" is scheduled to make an appearance.

On the title front, Seth Rollins will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura, who recently turned on "The Visionary" and made his intentions to claim his prize known. Elsewhere, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles against Judgment Day's Damian Priest and Finn Balor in a Steel City Street Fight.

Rey Mysterio recently captured the United States Championship from Austin Theory, but the war isn't over. Theory has been irate since losing the gold, and he's made it his mission to reclaim it from the WWE Hall of Famer. Meanwhile, Raquel Rodriguez is hell-bent on ending Rhea Ripley's Women's World Championship reign, but the Judgment Day member has been running roughshod over all of her challenges for months. Can the babyface prevail?

Finally, Becky Lynch will face Trish Stratus in a Steel Cage match, and The Miz will attempt to derail LA Knight's momentum. Cody Rhodes is also expected to be at the show — as a guest on "The Grayson Waller Effect." Of course, WWE will probably have some surprises in store as well. Will the Judgment Day implode? Can we expect to see some surprise returns or debuts? That remains to be seen, but the show will undoubtedly be eventful.

Make sure to check out Wrestling Inc. this weekend for live coverage of WWE Payback, as well as all the latest news leading into the event.