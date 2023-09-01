Former Chicago Bull And WCW Star Dennis Rodman To Appear On Saturday's AEW Collision

Before AEW takes over the United Center for All Out on Sunday, the company will host Saturday's episode of "AEW Collision" from there as well. While this episode already has a stacked lineup announced, including a potential faceoff between Ricky Starks and Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat, AEW has revealed that "Collision" will also feature a special appearance from NBA Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman.

As announced on the X platform, Rodman, a former Chicago Bulls player, will return to the United Center as he makes his AEW debut on "Collision." As of this writing, the circumstances surrounding Rodman's AEW appearance are unknown. Rodman will also be appearing at the Starrcast VI convention in Chicago this weekend.

Rodman, of course, is no stranger to the professional wrestling business. In March 1997, Rodman joined WCW, aligning himself with the New World Order alongside his friend "Hollywood" Hulk Hogan. Rodman later made his in-ring debut in June in a tag team match against Lex Luger and The Giant on "WCW Nitro," albeit in a losing effort. Shortly after Rodman and Hogan's subsequent tag bout the next month, Rodman returned to the basketball court in preparation for the 97-98 season.

Rodman returned to the wrestling ring the following summer, teaming with Hogan to defeat Diamond Dallas Page and Karl Malone at WCW Bash At The Beach. Rodman's last professional wrestling match occurred in July 2000 as he challenged Curt Hennig for the iGW World Heavyweight Championship in an Australian Outback match.