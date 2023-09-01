WWE SmackDown Live Coverage 9/1 - John Cena Appears, LWO Vs. Grayson Waller & Austin Theory

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on September 1, 2023, coming to you live from the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania!

John Cena will be making his highly anticipated return to WWE on the go home show for WWE Payback tomorrow night. Cena last popped up in WWE at the WWE Money In The Bank Premium Live Event on July 1, during which he was confronted by Grayson Waller.

Speaking of Waller, he will be joining forces with Austin Theory to square off with LWO's Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar. Waller has a big night ahead of him tomorrow as he hosts Cody Rhodes on "The Grayson Waller Effect" while Rey will be busy defending his United States Championship against Theory.

Before they collide in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, LA Knight and The Miz will be meeting each other inside the ring tonight. Knight and Miz have had no shortage of issues with one another over the past few weeks, with Miz even going as far as impersonating Knight this past Monday on "WWE Raw".

Jimmy Uso will also be appearing on tonight's show as tensions between himself and his twin brother Jey Uso continue to rise. During his last appearance on the August 11 episode of "SmackDown", he was superkicked by Jey following a tense encounter between the two of them as well as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Additionally, WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY, and Undisputed Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens will be in town tonight per WWE's event page.