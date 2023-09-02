AEW Collision Results 8/2 - All Out Go-Home Show, Dennis Rodman Appears

Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of the September 2 episode of "AEW Collison." This week's episode comes from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

In the All Out Go-Home Show, Chicago Bulls legend and former NWO member Dennis Rodman is set to make his All Elite Wrestling debut. Also, AEW Women's Champion Saraya is teaming up with Ruby Soho and Toni Storm to face TBS Champion Kris Statlander, Britt Baker, and Hikaru Shida. It'll be interesting to see if the Outcasts can stick together long enough for the match.

Max Caster, Anthony Bowens, and Billy Gunn are going to be putting their AEW Trios Titles on the line against Angelo Parker, Matt Menard, and Daniel Garcia. Jay White will be in action against Dax Harwood and Ricky Starks is expected to call out Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat or a strap match tomorrow at All Out.

The show kicks off with Tony Khan addressing the release of CM Punk. He says that he felt his life was in danger and he apologizes to fans.