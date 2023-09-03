Rey Mysterio Retains United States Title Against Austin Theory At WWE Payback

Rey Mysterio retained his WWE United States Championship at the Payback Premium Live Event in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Saturday, though challenger Austin Theory put up a valiant effort in the bout, sponsored by Cinnamon Toast Crunch. No members of the lWo were in the three-time US Champion's corner. The bout was a rematch, as Mysterio won the title from Theory after Theory took out Santos Escobar and injured his knee backstage a few weeks ago. On that night, Mysterio stepped in for Escobar and won the title.

Theory tried to put Mysterio away early in the match, even attempting to unmask Mysterio in the corner at one point. Mysterio was able to rally and hit the ropes to slide out of the ring headfirst to hit a big DDT on Theory before getting him back into the ring.

Theory, however, was able to recover from that quickly. Mysterio attempted to trip him up to try and hit the 619, but Theory got out of the way to hit a spin-out powerbomb and pin Mysterio, who kicked out. The champion countered the A-Town Down, leading to a series of counters between the two men.

Mysterio was finally able to hit a 619, but Theory also recovered from that and attempted once again to hit his finisher once more, but Mysterio was able to counter and roll up Theory to retain his championship. Mysterio celebrated with the lWo on the stage to end the segment.