WWE Raw Live Coverage 9/4 - Intercontinental Championship On The Line, Jey Uso Appears

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on September 4, 2023, coming to you live from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina!

GUNTHER has the chance to surpass The Honky Tonk Man tonight as the longest reigning Intercontinental Champion at 454 days as he puts his title on the line against Alpha Academy's Chad Gable. While Gable did defeat "The Ring General" in a title match on the August 21 episode of "Raw", he did not become the new titleholder as he did so by count out

Jey Uso stunned the world when he was announced as the newest member of the "WWE Raw" roster by Cody Rhodes during an appearance on "The Grayson Waller Effect" at WWE Payback last Saturday. Tonight, he will be making his first appearance since returning with something on his mind to share. Jey seemingly quit WWE on the August 11 episode of "WWE SmackDown" following an in-ring confrontation with Jimmy Uso and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

The Viking Raiders' Erik and Ivar will be colliding with Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle following recent animosity between the four men. Riddle has been trying to get McIntyre to officially form a tag team with him over the past few weeks, and McIntyre agreed to join forces with him tonight as a means of getting his hands on The Raiders following a miscommunication that ultimately resulted in Xavier Woods getting injured last week.

Additionally, per WWE's event page, the aforementioned Rhodes, World Heavyweight Champion Seth "Freakin" Rollins, Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens are all set to be in town tonight.