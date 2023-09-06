AEW Dynamite Live Coverage 9/6: All Out Fallout, Moxley Vs. Fox, MJF Speaks

This is Wrestling INC.'s live coverage of "AEW Dynamite" for September 6, 2023!

With both All In and All Out now in the rearview mirror, tonight marks a fresh start for the company as the dust settles on those events and the fallout begins to take place. That will include the tournament to create MJF's new number-one contender for the AEW World Championship commencing. Two quarterfinal matches are scheduled for tonight, with Nick Wayne set to take on his mentor, Darby Allin, in one of those.

The other will see Roderick Strong return to in-ring action as he challenges Trent Beretta. Strong has been trying to get Adam Cole to see that he shouldn't be friends with MJF, and is now embarking on a personal journey to do what Cole couldn't, which is take the title from him.

Speaking of MJF, he is also expected to be on the show tonight to cut a promo following All In and All Out. While he has been involved in some big matches across those shows, it was the incident with Samoa Joe that might be his biggest talking point, after the ROH World Television Champion chose to push him unprovoked at the PPV last weekend.

There are also two title matches scheduled for tonight, with Kris Statlander putting her TBS Championship on the line against Emi Sakura. Meanwhile, fresh from defeating Orange Cassidy, Jon Moxley will defend the AEW International Championship for the first time against AR Fox. Meanwhile, Cassidy himself is set to appear on the show to talk about his title reign coming to an end.

Le Sex Gods will begin their quest to become the AEW World Tag Team Champions as they team up to face Aussie Open, with Chris Jericho attempting to get back on the same page as Sammy Guevara. Finally, fans will hear from Adam Page.

