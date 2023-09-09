Jake The Snake Roberts Laments WWF Storyline That Got Cut Short

During a recent episode of "The Snake Pit," WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts was asked if he had one match or storyline in mind that he would go back and change. With little hesitation, Roberts named his brief rivalry with "Macho Man" Randy Savage at the end of 1991.

"Yeah, Savage and me," Roberts said. "That whole storyline was so good and it was cut so short. They hadn't even touched the tip of that. All of a sudden, they snapped it off and that was it, which made me sick because, hell, we didn't even go all the way around. For it to be cut that short, it was just disgusting. But what I am? I don't know. That's the one that sticks out."

Co-host Marcus DeAngelo mentioned that it seemed like a prime opportunity to have Roberts face Savage at WrestleMania VIII in 1992 a few months later, however, that didn't pan out.

"Absolutely," Roberts said. "That's what I expected. For it to be cut short, once again, I got the shaft on that one."

WrestleMania VIII ultimately saw Roberts lose to The Undertaker, while Savage beat Ric Flair to win the WWF Championship. However, the history books could've read a little differently had Roberts not slapped Miss Elizabeth.

"Yeah, that was a part of it because her family, they revolted, man," Roberts admitted. "They went psycho on Randy. Randy was no longer allowed at the house. He had promised the family that Liz would never get hurt because, unfortunately, Randy and Liz had never smartened them up to the business. So when I slapped her, that was the end of the ship, brother."

