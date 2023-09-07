Impact Wrestling Live Coverage 9/7: Contract Signing, Tag Team Main Event

By Colby Applegate/

Welcome to our WrestlingInc.com live Impact Wrestling Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Rebel Entertainment Center in Toronto, Ontario.

Our live coverage starts at 8 p.m. ET. Please share coverage of tonight's viewing party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the comments section below.

Here is what's in store for tonight:

  • Josh Alexander & PCO vs. Steve Maclin & Bully Ray
  • Victory Road contract signing for Trinity vs. Alisha Edwards
  • Deonna Purrazzo vs. Dani Luna
  • Lio Rush vs. Kevin Knight
  • Subculture vs. Sami Callihan & Rich Swann
  • Joe Hendry & Yuya Uemura in tag team action

