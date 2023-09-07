Impact Wrestling Live Coverage 9/7: Contract Signing, Tag Team Main Event

Welcome to our WrestlingInc.com live Impact Wrestling Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Rebel Entertainment Center in Toronto, Ontario.

Our live coverage starts at 8 p.m. ET.

Here is what's in store for tonight:

Josh Alexander & PCO vs. Steve Maclin & Bully Ray

Victory Road contract signing for Trinity vs. Alisha Edwards

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Dani Luna

Lio Rush vs. Kevin Knight

Subculture vs. Sami Callihan & Rich Swann

Joe Hendry & Yuya Uemura in tag team action

