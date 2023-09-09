Impact Victory Road Live Coverage 9/8: Alexander Vs. Maclin, Jordynne Grace Returns & More
Welcome to WrestlingInc.com's live coverage of Impact Victory Road 2023!
Pre-Show: Alan Angels def. Guido Maritato (Nunzio/Little Guido) via pinfall with Angels Wings (shades of Fallen Angel). Guido answered Angels' open challenge.
Pre-Show: ABC def. Moose & Brian Myers via pinfall when Bey rolled up Myers for the win. Ace held Moose down in the corner to prevent a pin break.
The main card opens with Kushida is "cashing in" his title shot opportunity from when he won Ultimate X at Slammiversary.
X-Division Championship: Lio Rush (c) vs. KUSHIDA
Rush ducks out of the ring to start but Kushida still takes control and applies a Hover Board Lock in the ropes briefly. Each time Rush tries to dictate the bout, Kushida continues to counter and works over the champ's arms.
Rush dives to the outside but Kushida manages to catch him in the Hover Board Lock on the floor. Back inside, Rush counters the Lock again and they turn inside out with a Spanish Fly. Kushida applies the Hover Board Lock yet again. They trade strikes and kicks until Rush throws Kushida's arm into the ref and then low blows Kushida. Rush hits Final Hour frog splash to retain.
Winner: Lio Rush (c)
We see footage of Bully Ray running over PCO in the parking lot earlier. PCO gets checked out and medics inform Santino that he cannot compete tonight.
Knockouts Tag Titles: MK Ultra (c) vs. Gisele Shaw & Savannah Evans
Masha and Shaw start the bout. Kelly gets the tag and hits Shaw with a PK. Vidal gets involved and Kelly ends up on the floor. Evans goes after Kelly and continues beating down the champ. Shaw comes back in with a suplex. Evans comes back and powerslams Kelly to set up a legdrop and cover. Shaw hits another suplex and tries for the cover on Kelly. Slamovich finally gets the hot tag and makes quick work of Evans but Shaw breaks the cover.
Vidal distracts the ref long enough for Shaw and Evans to double team Masha for a nearfall. Gisele tosses Kelly out of the ring. Masha shoves Evans into Shaw, knocking Shaw out of the ring. Masha then tries to roll up Evans, but it's not enough. Kelly takes out Vidal at the same time. Masha applies a sleeperhold but Evans bucks her off. Masha plants Evans with Snow Plow and covers for the win while Kelly holds Shaw back on the outside.
Winners: MK Ultra (c)
PCO is looking for Bully backstage when Bully beats him down with a chair while yelling, "You're just a man!" Bully douses PCO in lighter fluid and walks off.
Crazzy Steve vs. Black Taurus
Taurus charges Steve in the corner and beats on him for a moment. Steve rolls out and Taurus chases after but Steve takes control with a shot to the face. Steve throws Taurus back in the ring and then tells Tom Hannifan that he's witnessing the start of something beautiful. Back inside, Steve throws Taurus in the corner for clotheslines. Steve twists Taurus' head in the center of the ring.
Steve says he's gotta take Taurus' eyes now. He moves his hands towards the eyes but Taurus keeps him off while getting back to his feet. Steve pivots to a Side Russian Legsweep to take him back down. Steve strikes Taurus in the corner again before Taurus gets in a an uppercut and boot. Steve trips Taurus and then spikes him with a crucifix driver to nearly put it away. Taurus manages to hit a big Samoan Drop.
Taurus headbutts and hits a slingblade. A discus lariat follows as Taurus picks up steam. Steve gets planted on the knee for a backbreaker. Taurus relents when thinking about his friend. But it was all a ruse. Steve grabs a fork and goes to stab him but Taurus stops him. Steve jabs his thumbs into the eyes before planting Taurus into the mat for the pinfall.
Winner: Crazzy Steve
Gia Miller interviews Tommy Dreamer about putting his career on the line tonight. Dreamer says he is feeling nerves but he's not going down without a fight in the building where he first fell in love with wrestling.