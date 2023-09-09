Impact Victory Road Live Coverage 9/8: Alexander Vs. Maclin, Jordynne Grace Returns & More

Welcome to WrestlingInc.com's live coverage of Impact Victory Road 2023!

Pre-Show: Alan Angels def. Guido Maritato (Nunzio/Little Guido) via pinfall with Angels Wings (shades of Fallen Angel). Guido answered Angels' open challenge.

Pre-Show: ABC def. Moose & Brian Myers via pinfall when Bey rolled up Myers for the win. Ace held Moose down in the corner to prevent a pin break.

The main card opens with Kushida is "cashing in" his title shot opportunity from when he won Ultimate X at Slammiversary.

X-Division Championship: Lio Rush (c) vs. KUSHIDA

Rush ducks out of the ring to start but Kushida still takes control and applies a Hover Board Lock in the ropes briefly. Each time Rush tries to dictate the bout, Kushida continues to counter and works over the champ's arms.

Rush dives to the outside but Kushida manages to catch him in the Hover Board Lock on the floor. Back inside, Rush counters the Lock again and they turn inside out with a Spanish Fly. Kushida applies the Hover Board Lock yet again. They trade strikes and kicks until Rush throws Kushida's arm into the ref and then low blows Kushida. Rush hits Final Hour frog splash to retain.

Winner: Lio Rush (c)

We see footage of Bully Ray running over PCO in the parking lot earlier. PCO gets checked out and medics inform Santino that he cannot compete tonight.