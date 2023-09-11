GCW Crushed Up 2023 Results 9/10: Blake Christian Teams Up With Deathmatch Royalty

Game Changer Wrestling presented Crushed Up 2023 from the Roulette Intermedium in Brooklyn, New York. The opening match of the night saw Los Macizos (Ciclope and Miedo Extremo) defeat Alec Price and Cole Radrick, Wasted Youth (Dyln McKay and Marcus Mathers), and BUSSY (Allie Katch and EFFY) in a four-way tag team match.

Two singles bouts followed, with Richard Holliday overcoming Charles Mason and Maki Itoh getting the better of Killer Kelly. Former GCW Tag Team Champions Jordan Oliver and Nick Wayne then beat August Matthews and Davey Bang in tag team action.

The show continued with reigning GCW Extreme Champion Joey Janela defeating Alex Coughlin in a non-title bout. Bobby Flaco and Grim Reefer's clash then ended in a no-contest when Jacob Fatu made his way out to the ring and attacked Flaco. After laying out Reefer, Fatu pinned Second Gear Crew's Mance Warner in a one-on-one battle.

The penultimate match of the evening saw AKIRA, Masha Slamovich, and Jimmy Lloyd defeat Deathmatch Royalty (Matt Cardona and Steph De Lander) and reigning GCW World Champion Blake Christian in a six-person tag team match. Slamovich choked out Christian to win the match for her team. And in the main event, current GCW Ultraviolent Champion Rina Yamashita beat Mike Bailey in a non-title bout.