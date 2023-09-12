Nick Aldis On Working With WWE Hall Of Famer Bret Hart, Getting His Endorsement

Nick Aldis recently sat down for a conversation with "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" to discuss all things pro wrestling. During the interview, the topic shifted to Aldis' professional relationship with Bret "The Hitman" Hart, and how much it means to him to be endorsed by the WWE Hall of Famer.

Hart and Aldis have been working together in recent times, and the latter's performances haven't gone unnoticed by "The Hitman." In fact, he shared some praise for Aldis which caught the former NWA star by surprise.

"It's been a huge honor of my life to get the endorsement of Bret. I heard him in an interview recently discussing his son's promotion in Calgary, Dungeon Wrestling, and saying like, 'Oh, we've got Nick Aldis, one of the best wrestlers in the world...'

However, Aldis also values his personal friendship with Hart, especially knowing that the WWE Hall of Famer views him as someone he can trust. "Just getting to talk shop with him and hear his take on his things, and hear him discuss in more detail, and also get to hear him say things he wouldn't say on camera..."

Aldis added that he loves going to Calgary to work with Dungeon Wrestling as getting to sit down with Hart is akin to playing soccer with Pele or baseball with Babe Ruth. He loves learning about Hart's philosophy, and he's flattered every time the Hall of Famer makes a suggestion for one of his matches as it shows that "The Hitman" trusts him to deliver the goods.

