Matt Hardy Recalls WWE Locker Room's Reaction To 9/11, Vince McMahon's Fearlessness
Today marks 22 years since the 9/11 attacks. During an appearance on his "Extreme Life" podcast, AEW's Matt Hardy described how the WWE locker room reacted to the tragic events of September 11, 2001. WWE was set to tape an episode of "WWE SmackDown" that same evening.
"I remember we were waiting like, 'What is going to happen?' because we have 'SmackDown' [in Houston, Texas]," Hardy said. "This happened at what 9 [or] 10 o'clock is when the planes hit the buildings, right? Early in the morning. Our call time is noon, 1 o'clock. I know we're on Central Time in Houston. We're just like, 'What is going on about the show?' We were trying to find out, and then there was a company-wide email, and they were texting people, whatever. And they said, 'We're not sure what we're going to do; just everybody stand by. Everybody stand by. We'll have you an answer by this afternoon.'
"So we don't know if the show was [going ahead], whatever. And then, obviously, everything shut down, so the show was not a go. And they said, 'So we're going to get back with you.' I remember me and Jeff [Hardy], we just wanted to drive home. I just wanted to get home and be with my dad, be with my family, because we didn't know. And everybody was like that. Shane [Helms] was like that. Nobody knew what was happening or what was coming ... Everybody wanted to go home."
Hardy said the roster received texts saying that WWE was going to extend the booking of their rooms in Houston, Texas, so they could stick around and broadcast "SmackDown" live on September 13, 2001. The multi-time tag team champion explained that it was shocking to hear that they had to stay at the beginning. Hardy said it was a "long two days" in Houston.
'Vince had his mind made up'
On the live broadcast of "SmackDown" on September 13, 2001, Vince McMahon, the Executive Chairman of WWE, delivered a raw and powerful speech about the United States. Hardy spoke about McMahon's fearlessness during that distressing period.
"Vince is a fearless human being," Hardy said. "He wasn't afraid of stuff. There were so many people that were just worried, like, 'If we're the first big public gathering, does that make us a target?' I felt like that. It was very strange. I was very concerned and worried during that day, but Vince had his mind made up. He was like, 'Nobody stops me, nobody stops World Wrestling Entertainment, and we're going to do the show, dammit.'"
Hardy said he wasn't against running the live episode of "SmackDown" so soon after the 9/11 attacks. The 48-year-old pointed out that WWE's performers were given the option to wrestle on the special broadcast. Hardy felt the locker room was concerned because it was such an uncertain time.
In 2021, WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam, who also remained in Houston for the post-9/11 "SmackDown" show, described the event as a "horrible idea."
