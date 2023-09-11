Matt Hardy Recalls WWE Locker Room's Reaction To 9/11, Vince McMahon's Fearlessness

Today marks 22 years since the 9/11 attacks. During an appearance on his "Extreme Life" podcast, AEW's Matt Hardy described how the WWE locker room reacted to the tragic events of September 11, 2001. WWE was set to tape an episode of "WWE SmackDown" that same evening.

"I remember we were waiting like, 'What is going to happen?' because we have 'SmackDown' [in Houston, Texas]," Hardy said. "This happened at what 9 [or] 10 o'clock is when the planes hit the buildings, right? Early in the morning. Our call time is noon, 1 o'clock. I know we're on Central Time in Houston. We're just like, 'What is going on about the show?' We were trying to find out, and then there was a company-wide email, and they were texting people, whatever. And they said, 'We're not sure what we're going to do; just everybody stand by. Everybody stand by. We'll have you an answer by this afternoon.'

"So we don't know if the show was [going ahead], whatever. And then, obviously, everything shut down, so the show was not a go. And they said, 'So we're going to get back with you.' I remember me and Jeff [Hardy], we just wanted to drive home. I just wanted to get home and be with my dad, be with my family, because we didn't know. And everybody was like that. Shane [Helms] was like that. Nobody knew what was happening or what was coming ... Everybody wanted to go home."

Hardy said the roster received texts saying that WWE was going to extend the booking of their rooms in Houston, Texas, so they could stick around and broadcast "SmackDown" live on September 13, 2001. The multi-time tag team champion explained that it was shocking to hear that they had to stay at the beginning. Hardy said it was a "long two days" in Houston.