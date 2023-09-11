WWE Stars Share September 11 Tributes On Social Media

Today marks the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. Various WWE stars have reacted by posting tributes on social media.

LWO's Zelina Vega, whose father died as a result of the September 11 attacks, wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter), "Love you Dad. 3/26/68 – 9/11/01." The inaugural WWE Queen's Crown winner also uploaded a video of her brother reciting a poem written in honor of her late dad.

Along with the American flag and the folded hands emoji, WWE's on-screen authority figure Adam Pearce wrote, "Never. Ever. Forget." 2023 men's Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes and The Judgment Day's Damian Priest also published tributes on X, with "The American Nightmare" posting an image of lights shining up from where the original World Trade Center stood, while the current men's Money in the Bank contract holder shared a similar image and wrote, "#NeverForget [the American flag emoji]."

Meanwhile, former WWE star Mandy Rose posted, "#NeverForget911 [folded hands emoji and the American flag emoji]," while former WWE Intercontinental Champion Lance Storm typed, "At times it feels like it was a life time ago, but on this day each year it feels like it was yesterday. 9/11, the day I will never forget. That morning, waking up in Houston to the news and watching the towers fall. #NeverForget." Two-time WWE Hall of Famer "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair also shared an image of the National September 11 Memorial and posted, "9/11, We Will Never Forget!!! #September11."



WWE, which broadcast a live episode of "WWE SmackDown" in Houston, Texas, just two days after the attacks, posted a video of Lilian Garcia singing the American national anthem at that post-9/11 show. Along with the clip, the Stamford, Connecticut-based promotion wrote, "#NeverForget."