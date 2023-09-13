Nick Khan Gives Update On Vince McMahon's Health, WWE Return, & Hand In UFC Merger

The WWE-UFC merger officially closed yesterday, with Endeavor announcing the creation of a premium sports and entertainment company, TKO Group Holdings. TKO's Executive Chairman, Vince McMahon, was on hand at the New York Stock Exchange to mark the new era for both WWE and UFC following major back surgery in July. WWE's President Nick Khan provided an update on McMahon's recovery during an appearance on "The Bill Simmons Podcast."

"Look, assume that he's doing it faster than he should be doing," Khan said. "Which, one might say, 'Hey, slow down, slow down.' But again, I don't think to the Vinces and the Danas of the world there is any slowing down, so he seems to be progressing quite well. It was major back surgery. He's back on his feet."

McMahon, who retired last summer amid several sexual misconduct allegations, returned to WWE earlier this year as Executive Chairman to seek a sale of the Stamford, Connecticut-based promotion. Khan said there were "multiple offers," but McMahon felt the UFC merger was the "best transaction" for WWE's shareholders and the longevity of the organization.

When asked if McMahon had opted for the WWE-UFC merger so he could remain involved, Khan said, "I don't think that was a deciding factor in this. I think Vince approached it as, 'Hey, I want to make sure every shareholder is treated the same way I Vince is treated.' And it was the Endeavor folks who asked him to stay in once the process was well underway, and bids were already in, and all of those things."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Bill Simmons Podcast" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.