Seth Rollins Comments On Becky Lynch Winning WWE NXT Women's Title

Seth Rollins was thrilled to see his wife Becky Lynch become a Grand Slam Champion by capturing the only title that had evaded her in the WWE, the "NXT" Women's Championship, earlier this week. That said, the veteran Rollins was equally impressed with blossoming star Tiffany Stratton, who held her own during the biggest night of her career, delivering a back-and-forth match against "The Man" before ultimately succumbing to the Manhandle Slam.

"What a great match!" Rollins said on "WWE's The Bump." "Say what you want about Tiffany Stratton — she brought it, man. She brought the fight, she was an honorable champion in that match. They went toe-to-toe [and] the better woman won. That's just how it is. It's nice ... it's been a minute since we both held titles in the house. So, it feels good to be a championship family one more time!"

Rollins then explained the significance of a "future Hall of Famer" like Lynch working a program with the up-and-coming Stratton, who is barely two years removed from her pro-wrestling debut.

He believes other young wrestlers in "NXT" will also get a chance to hone their craft by working with his wife, which only bodes well for the future of WWE's women's division. "I'm excited to see what those match-ups look like and how long she [Lynch] is going to run with this thing," Rollins admitted. "She's got the edge on almost everybody down there, so it's going be a party. I'm excited to see what The Man brings to NXT."

While Rollins did hint at Lynch making regular appearances as an "NXT" superstar going forward, "The Man" is still assigned to the "WWE Raw" roster, meaning she could likely pull double duty going forward. When Charlotte Flair held the "NXT" Women's Championship in 2021, she continued to wrestle on both "NXT" and the main roster shows for a brief period until she dropped the title to IYO SKY at a TakeOver event.