Impact Wrestling Live Coverage 9/14: 1,000th Episode, Team 3D Reunites & More

Welcome to our WrestlingInc.com live Impact Wrestling 1,000th episode Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Westchester County Center in White Plains, New York.

Our live coverage starts at 8 p.m. ET. Please share coverage of tonight's viewing party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the comments section below.

Here is what's in store for tonight:

Team 3D in action for the first time in 7 years

Alisha & Eddie Edwards vs. Traci Brooks & Frankie Kazarian

X-Division Championship : Lio Rush (c) vs. Chris Sabin

: Lio Rush (c) vs. Chris Sabin The return of Feast or Fired

Josh Alexander speaks

Please do a hard refresh (Ctrl-R for Linux/Windows; Cmd-R for Mac) for the latest updates.