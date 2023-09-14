Impact Wrestling Live Coverage 9/14: 1,000th Episode, Team 3D Reunites & More

Bully Ray posing Timothy Norris/Getty Images
By Colby Applegate/

Welcome to our WrestlingInc.com live Impact Wrestling 1,000th episode Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Westchester County Center in White Plains, New York.

Our live coverage starts at 8 p.m. ET. Please share coverage of tonight's viewing party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the comments section below.

Here is what's in store for tonight:

  • Team 3D in action for the first time in 7 years
  • Alisha & Eddie Edwards vs. Traci Brooks & Frankie Kazarian
  • X-Division Championship: Lio Rush (c) vs. Chris Sabin
  • The return of Feast or Fired
  • Josh Alexander speaks

Please do a hard refresh (Ctrl-R for Linux/Windows; Cmd-R for Mac) for the latest updates.

Comments
Recommended