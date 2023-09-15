Report: Nick Khan Notifies WWE Employees That Post-Endeavor Sale Layoffs Begin Friday

Upon the announcement of the merger between WWE and UFC, now collectively known as the TKO Group Holdings, Endeavor and TKO CEO Ari Emanuel reiterated that the acquisition would be accompanied by several cost-saving measures. Unfortunately, a new report confirms that those measures include imminent workforce reductions, and it turns out they start on Friday.

According to PWInsider, WWE President Nick Khan has sent out a memo to all company employees instructing them to work remotely on Friday while WWE starts the post-Endeavor sale layoffs. This announcement comes as an effort to allow the Human Resources department to relay the layoffs in a private and respectful manner. Khan also noted that WWE plans on issuing a company-wide email upon the conclusion of Friday's layoff conversations.

Khan finished his email by thanking the WWE staff for all their hard work while also acknowledging that this transition is paired with some financial dilemmas.

"Our company is home to the most talented, creative, and hard-working employees in the world. WWE is a special place, which makes moments like this difficult," Khan wrote. "Just know that we have nothing but gratitude and admiration for everyone we have had the privilege to work alongside. Thank you for all your contributions and dedication."

As of this writing, it's unclear if on-screen WWE talent will be included in these impending cuts.