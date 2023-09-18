Mickie James Teases Match With Trinity For Impact Knockouts World Championship

Trinity has been enjoying a dominant reign as Impact Knockouts Champion, but Mickie James has her eye on the gold. During a recent episode of WrestlingNewsCo, she explained that she's never had a match against Trinity before, but she hopes to change that soon,

"I want this one-on-one match too. I meant what I said. I've been feeling good for a while, but I've also been sat back, and I've really truly been enjoying her run as champion. I've really, truly, as a sister and as a friend, have really been loving all of these moments and seeing her get this opportunity and doing exactly what I knew she would do, and that's shine."

James also noted that she never technically lost the Impact Knockouts World Championship. The former WWE Superstar had to relinquish the title following an injury ahead of the Impact Wrestling Sacrifice pay-per-view in March. As such, she's arguably entitled to a shot at the gold. However, she also believes that Trinity wants the match, too.

"Maybe it's time for a match that both of us want. I feel like that the people want and that we've never seen before. And if I'm going to say okay, if I'm gonna test myself and go after it again like I as in anyone who is a wrestler and is walking into a wrestling television show or television company."

James also said that she enjoys being a champion, and while she's been a fan of Trinity's run, she's ready to get back into the title hunt. Furthermore, there are many wrestling fans out there who'd love to see the bout.

