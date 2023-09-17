Maven Opens Up About Steroid Use During His Career, WWE's Stance On PEDs At The Time

Maven came through WWE at a time when the roster was stacked with behemoth prospects like Brock Lesnar, Batista, and John Cena. In his latest YouTube video (h/t Fightful), he detailed the extent of his steroid usage at the time and whether or not WWE necessarily agreed with it.

"It was all out of my pocket," he said, "At the end of the day, it was 100% my decision."

He noted that he had never seen anyone taking steroids backstage and all of his activities were done in his home. He said it wasn't something that was freely discussed, but there would be the odd question over what he was taking, and he would take that as more of a compliment, "That was a point of pride because that told me that I was getting the results I was looking for."

Maven once again stressed that anything that he did was from his home, found by himself, and he never saw anyone backstage in possession nor using steroids in any way. Commenting further on whether WWE had spurned him toward PED usage, he said, "Never was I ever led to believe that my job was in jeopardy in any way. I do remember, you know, a few guys being released, you know, for performance-enhancing drugs. My understanding of it was that that was just WWE's way at the time to let them go."

He revealed that he felt like he received more opportunities on WWE TV when he was using, although he said that he'd be unable to prove that. But he said he knew what the culture was like back then, and he is extremely happy to know that wrestling as a whole has moved in a different direction.