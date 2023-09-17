Canadian Wrestler Emile Dupree, Father Of Rene Dupree, Dies At Age 86

Emile Dupree, the father of former WWE Tag Team Champion Rene Dupree, has sadly died at the age of 86. The news was confirmed by James Here, the co-host of "Cafe de Rene with Rene Dupree," via the podcast's Instagram account.

Emile Dupree (real name Emile Goguen) first ventured into professional wrestling in the mid-1950s, training under Vic Butler and Reggie Richard, who were considered legends in the Maritimes region of Canada. Emile's in-ring career spanned three decades before his eventual retirement in 1988. Amidst his days as an active performer, Emile also launched his own professional wrestling promotion, Grand Prix Wrestling, which operated throughout the eastern portion of Canada. Through his work as a promoter, Emile brought in the likes of Andre the Giant, Rocky Johnson, Sexton Hardcastle (aka Edge), and Christian. After a five-year hiatus, Emile and his son Rene revived GPW in 2013, with their most recent event occurring in 2017.

"Emile (Born Emile Goguen, 20th October 1936 in his beloved town of Shediac, New Brunswick) began wrestling back in the 1950s & wrestled many fellow wrestling legends such as Dusty Rhodes, Killer Kowalski, Arnold Skaaland, Pat Patterson, "Classy" Freddy Blassie, Rocky Johnson, Leo Burke, The Cuban Assassin & many others, as well as running his own territory "Grand Prix Wrestling" which saw the likes of Andre the Giant, Ric Flair, Randy Savage, Harley Race, Edge & Christian wrestle there. Before retiring & watching his son René carry on his legacy by becoming a multiple-time Champion in WWE & Japan. He'll be remembered as one of the great wrestlers & promoters from the territory days & also a beloved Husband, Father & Grandfather," James' Instagram post read.

Wrestling Inc. sends its condolences to Emile Dupree's friends and family.