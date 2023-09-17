Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Gives His Take On The Reaction He Received On WWE SmackDown

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson made his surprise return to WWE for the first time in over three years during last week's episode of "SmackDown." It was a complete surprise and set the stage for an electric crowd watching on as The Rock stood opposite Austin Theory. The segment closed with Austin Theory taking the People's Elbow, not only from Johnson but also from Pat McAfee who also returned.

The Rock took to X to reflect on the segment, posting a clip of his appearance with an address to the fans.

"I was — I'm still — completely blown away by this crowd reaction in Denver this past Friday night on 'SmackDown.' My appearance was a [100] surprise to everyone and this crowd of 14,000 erupted with the roar of 100,000 strong," he wrote.

He said that it was in his top five for loudest crowd reactions in his career, and had him thinking "holy s***" as he walked out, and for that he feels grateful and humbled. He said that he never takes it for granted, and that "coming home will always be sacred." Johnson took time to thank not only Pat McAfee, but also the "talented" Austin Theory. But he made it a point of importance that he thanks the people with all his "love, gratitude, and respect."