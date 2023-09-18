Spoilers From 9/16 ROH Tapings

This past Saturday at State College, Pennsylvania, the latest Ring Of Honor tapings took place pre and post "AEW Collision." Several major matches were taped including an ROH Pure Championship bout, an ROH Women's World Championship match, and an ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship match.

However, there is an injury concern coming out of it for El Hijo Del Vikingo, according to the latest "Wrestling Observer Radio." The Lucha Libre star was involved in a spot where he wasn't caught, ultimately landing on his hip. He was in a wheelchair after the match as there was a fear that he broke his hip, although there is hope that it is a deep bruise.

Spoilers for the September 19 episode of "ROH on HonorClub," courtesy of Wrestling Observer Newsletter:

* EJ Nduka defeated a local wrestler

* Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Victor Benjamin

* The Gunn Club defeated The Outrunners

* Katsuyori Shibata (c) defeated Nick Wayne (ROH Pure Championship Match) Shibata retained the title after countering a Wayne's world attempt into a choke and PK.

* Athena (c) defeated Angelina Love (ROH Women's World Championship Match)

* Mogul Embassy (c) defeated Willie Mack and The Infantry (ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship Match)

* Diamante defeated a local wrestler

* Lee Moriarty defeated Lee Johnson

* Mercedes Martinez defeated Trish Adora

* Action Andretti and Darius Martin defeated Cole Karter and Griff Garrison

* Ethan Page defeated DSK

* Willow Nightingale, Skye Blue, and Kiera Hogan defeated Leyla Hirsch and The Renegades

* Gravity, El Hijo del Vikingo, and Metalik defeated Tony Nese, Angelico, and Serpentico (This is where the injury was sustained)

* Alex Abrahantes defeated Mark Sterling. Before the match, there was an angle where Sterling talked about how he hated Penn State. Abrahantes, a Penn State graduate, then came out and challenged Sterling to a match