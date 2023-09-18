WWE Raw Live Coverage 9/18 - Jey Uso Takes On Drew McIntyre, Shinsuke Nakamura Faces Ricochet

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on September 18, 2023, coming to you live from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah!

As his quest to continue making amends with the "Raw" locker room continues, Jey Uso will be shifting gears tonight to go one-on-one with Drew McIntyre. McIntyre emerged victorious over New Day's Xavier Woods in singles competition on last week's episode of "Raw" while Jey and Kevin Owens came up short against Judgment Day due to a miscommunication. Later that night, Jey and McIntyre found themselves face-to-face backstage and Jey threw out the challenge after McIntyre made it clear that he was wary of Jey's newfound attitude.

After scoring a win over Shinsuke Nakamura on the September 4 edition of "Raw", Ricochet looks to do it once more as the two square off in a rematch. During their first bout, Nakamura used a chair and ultimately got himself disqualified from the bout after tensions between the two had been mounting.

Cody Rhodes has had no shortage of issues with Judgment Day over the past few months nor has it remained a secret. Tonight, he has another shot at getting some retribution over one of their members as he collides with reigning "WWE NXT" North American Champion Dominik Mysterio. Dominik, Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley have been looking to build numbers within their group, with their latest target being the aforementioned Jey.

We are live! Michael Cole and Wade Barrett greet audiences at home as Cody Rhodes makes his way down to the ring.