WWE Raw Live Coverage 9/18 - Jey Uso Takes On Drew McIntyre, Shinsuke Nakamura Faces Ricochet
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on September 18, 2023, coming to you live from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah!
As his quest to continue making amends with the "Raw" locker room continues, Jey Uso will be shifting gears tonight to go one-on-one with Drew McIntyre. McIntyre emerged victorious over New Day's Xavier Woods in singles competition on last week's episode of "Raw" while Jey and Kevin Owens came up short against Judgment Day due to a miscommunication. Later that night, Jey and McIntyre found themselves face-to-face backstage and Jey threw out the challenge after McIntyre made it clear that he was wary of Jey's newfound attitude.
After scoring a win over Shinsuke Nakamura on the September 4 edition of "Raw", Ricochet looks to do it once more as the two square off in a rematch. During their first bout, Nakamura used a chair and ultimately got himself disqualified from the bout after tensions between the two had been mounting.
Cody Rhodes has had no shortage of issues with Judgment Day over the past few months nor has it remained a secret. Tonight, he has another shot at getting some retribution over one of their members as he collides with reigning "WWE NXT" North American Champion Dominik Mysterio. Dominik, Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley have been looking to build numbers within their group, with their latest target being the aforementioned Jey.
We are live! Michael Cole and Wade Barrett greet audiences at home as Cody Rhodes makes his way down to the ring.
Cody Rhodes Gets Interrupted By Dominik Mysterio
Rhodes asks Salt Lake City what they want to talk about, then says they could talk about Jey Uso after being interrupted last week.
Before he can continue, Dominik Mysterio appears and says the only thing fans need to know about Jey Uso is that once he's joined Judgment Day, they will continue being the most dominant faction in WWE. He then says Rhea Ripley isn't here after being injured by Nia Jax last week, but she will be back sooner and better than ever. He says he will dedicate his victory over Rhodes tonight to Ripley, and Rhodes mocks the loud boos raining down on Dominik as he's trying to speak. He says maybe his win tonight will be the thing that impresses Ripley enough to define their relationship, and Dominik seems to be far more into Ripley than she is to him. He says Ripley seems to have eyes for Jey, and Dominik gets defensive. He says Judgment Day is a family, and Jey will understand once he becomes a member.
Damian Priest and Finn Balor then appear on cue to be at ringside for Dominik's upcoming match with Rhodes.
Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio (w/ Judgment Day)
Dragon Lee watches the action from the crowd ahead of his North American Championship match next week with Dominik as the bell rings and the pair waste no time going after each other. Rhodes plants Dominik face first from a delayed vertical suplex position, then cinches in a Figure Four Leg Lock. Dominik makes it to the bottom rope to break the hold, and Rhodes delivers an overhand chop.
Dominik regains the upper hand after some help from Priest and Balor. He looks to execute The Three Amigos, but Rhodes escapes his grasp and delivers a Cody Cutter. He follows it up with Cross-Rhodes for the win.
Winner: Cody Rhodes
After the match, Judgment Day looks to attack Rhodes, but Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn run down to the ring to provide him with some backup. The two parties then stare down one another until Judgment Day backs down to the disappointment of Rhodes, Zayn, and Owens.
Before Rhodes heads to the back, Owens calls him back down to the ring to "talk about something."
Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Cody Rhodes Have A Chat About Jey Uso
Owens clarifies that Jey Uso is back on "Raw" because of him, and Rhodes confirms that is the case. Owens says Jey did a lot while he was part of The Bloodline, then asks Rhodes why he thought bringing Jey to "Raw" was a good idea, seeing as a lot of people in the back need to hear why he did so. Rhodes says that fans probably know where he's going with this and his job is to make people happy. He says Jey is one of the best in the world and he deserves a second chance. He says that everyone should give him the time to prove that he's changed, and it's not necessarily a bad thing The Bloodline is down a member.
Zayn chimes in and echoes Rhodes' sentiment. He tells Owens that they've both given each other second chances before and he doesn't need to trust Jey right away. Owens says he hears them, and he'll pretend that Jey didn't cost them their Undisputed WWE Universal Championship opportunities or close to joining Judgment Day if he wants them to. He says while he doesn't trust Jey, he trusts both of them and he hopes they're right before heading to the back.
We then head over to a video recapping the events of the WWE Women's World Championship match between Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez, as well as the return of Nia Jax.
Michael Cole provides injury updates on Ripley and Rodriguez, noting that Ripley suffered a rib injury and is on a day-to-day basis while Rodriguez is recovering from whiplash.
Kofi Kingston then heads down to the ring. Ivar and Valhalla follow.
Kofi Kingston vs. Ivar (w/ Valhalla)
The bell rings and the two lock up. Ivar lands a shoulder tackle, but Kingston fires back with a leaping back elbow. Ivar fires back with a senton as Kingston charges at him, then whips him into the corner. Kingston responds with a series of right hands and ascends to the top, then goes flying and lands a dropkick. He then delivers a clothesline and a kick to Ivar's head. Ivar dumps him out of the ring and delivers a splash off the apron.
Hard refresh this page for updates — ctrl + F5 on Windows; Cmnd + shift + R on Mac