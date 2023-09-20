Former Wrestling Manager Slick Credits Butch Reed For His Entire Career

During an appearance on the "Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw" podcast, Slick told a story about how the late Butch Reed wanted him to be his on-screen manager in WWE in 1986. The "Doctor of Style" had previously managed Reed in the NWA Central States territory.

"I'll tell you who's responsible for my career, and that's Butch Reed," Slick said. "Vince [McMahon] told me to my face he didn't want me. [He didn't want me] because I'm six [feet and] four [inches tall] ... So he told me to my face, but Butch Reed said, 'I'm coming in with him. I don't want anybody else.' And he really pushed that on Vince, so Vince said, 'Okay.' Vince had all these satellites; he could tell what was going on everywhere. 'Let's see what he does.' So after hearing me talk, he invited me up. That's when they [WWE] were in Greenwich, remember?

"So he told me to my face. He said, 'Butch is so high on you.' He says, 'Then, we got a call from Bruiser Brody. He wants to come in with you as his manager.' So I'm thinking, 'Well, these two top guys in the business, if they want to, perhaps you can do something?' He says, 'I tell you what you can do; you can cut a promo.' I say, 'Right here, right now?' He says, 'Yes.' And boy, I cut one."

Slick also talked about his very first night in WWE. The "Doctor of Style" said he was physically thrown out of the arena by "Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw" co-host Jerry Brisco. He quickly requested that the late Pat Patterson be brought over so that he could assist him. Patterson ultimately let Slick back into the building. At the time, Brisco expressed regret over the ordeal, and he and Slick have since made jokes about it.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Stories With Brisco and Bradshaw" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.