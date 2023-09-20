NXT Star Lola Vice Discusses Transitioning From MMA To WWE

While appearing on Sirius XM's "Busted Open Radio" show, "WWE NXT" performer Lola Vice opened up about her transition from mixed martial arts to WWE. Vice, real name Valerie Loureda, competed for Bellator before inking a contract with WWE.

"People think because I come from a fighting background, it's easier to transition to pro wrestling. That's false," Vice said. "It's way harder to have to pull than learn how to give. That's why they're hiring so many of these young, talented athletes because they teach them the ways. But with me, I've had to kind of erase the psychology and learn a new one. The first time I ever took a bump, I knew that this career was for me. It's natural to me. I'm good at it. I love the performance.

"WWE did a great job with me last year, giving me a lot of repetitions, a lot of matches, teaching me very well with the best coaches in the world. I know I haven't been posting a lot, or I've been kind of low-key, but it's because I've been really indulging myself in this experience because I want to be the best superstar ever in the history of this company."

Vice, who was defeated by Roxanne Perez in singles action on last night's episode of "NXT," said that fighter-turned-wrestler Ronda Rousey inspired her while she was performing for Bellator. The up-and-coming star explained that she fought to be able to provide for her family after her mom was diagnosed with leukemia. Vice said she competed for as long as she could but now realizes that a career in WWE is for her because she was "born to be an entertainer."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit SiriusXM's "Busted Open Radio" with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.