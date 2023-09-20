WWE Reportedly Ends Deal With Merchandise Partner Due To Alleged Breach Of Contract

WWE's deal with collectibles company Panini ended two weeks ago, according to Action Network sports business reporter Darren Rovell. Rovell shared the news on X, formerly known as Twitter, saying that WWE terminated the deal, which had more than two years left, because of a breach of contract. WWE's deal with Fanatics, which was supposed to start in 2026, is now expected to start immediately, and WWE is seeking an injunction due to Panini still selling WWE products. The report comes almost a month after Rovell reported on a similar situation between Panini and the NFL Players' Association, which similarly saw the NFLPA ditch Panini in favor of an early start to an upcoming Fanatics deal, only for Panini to continue selling NFL trading cards.

WWE announced their deal with Panini to sell WWE-themed trading cards in October 2021, a pact worth at least $10 million beginning in early 2022 — WWE had previously worked with Topps on and off since 1985. It's worth mentioning that Panini also makes trading cards for UFC, which officially merged with WWE to form TKO Group Holdings on September 12; it's unclear if this deal will be affected. Like WWE, Topps used to do the trading cards for UFC, holding the UFC license from 2009 to 2020. Panini eventually would take over in April 2021. In January 2022, Fanatics acquired Topps for around $500 million.