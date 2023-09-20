Becky Lynch Lifts Average WWE NXT Viewership Above 800,000 For Second Consecutive Week

"The Man" Becky Lynch continues to draw eyes to "WWE NXT," but it's people like Carmelo Hayes and Dominik Mysterio that appear to be keeping folks around.

Wrestlenomics is reporting that "WWE NXT" held strong to the prior week's audience of over 800,000 viewers on Tuesday, once again bringing "NXT" viewership numbers that haven't been seen since 2021. The show was viewed by 824,000, which was down 3% from last week's 850,000 viewers. 316,000 viewers in the coveted 18-49 demographic tuned in, which was a 6% drop from last week. Unlike last week, the show does not appear to have broken a million viewers at any point, peaking at 912,000.

Despite Lynch bookending the highly-viewed episode, that 912,000-viewer peak came during the champion vs. champion contest between "NXT" Champion Carmelo Hayes and "NXT" North American Champion Dominik Mysterio, which ended in a no contest when Ilja Dragunov got involved in the match. The lowest-rated segment of the program was the triple threat match that determined the B Block finalist in the Global Heritage Invitational, where Joe Coffey defeated Duke Hudson and Nathan Frazer to advance to the finals of the tournament against Butch.

"NXT" has not maintained viewership like this since the early days of its television contract, when the show was still on Wednesday nights and competing head to head with "AEW Dynamite." Since it was moved to Tuesday nights, the program has only spiked the occasional high rating, with the usual ratings coming in at least 100,000 viewers lower than the current era of "NXT" Women's Champion Becky Lynch, who won the title last week in the highest-rated episodes of "NXT" in years.