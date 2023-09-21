Elias Looks Back On WWE Tenure After His Release

Elias was among the crop of WWE talent let go from the company on September 21. While he may not have won any championships during his tenure (outside of the WWE 24/7 title), he did take part in a number of memorable moments and even portrayed different characters.

Following the news of his departure, Elias took to Twitter/X to reflect on his journey. He wrote, "From Drifting onto the scene.. To WrestleMania with John Cena & The Undertaker.. To Millions around the world for years Walking With Elias.. A #1 iTunes Album [and] To being my own younger brother (ZEKE) while traveling the world.. It's been a blast. God is Good!"

After a few years of competing on the independent scene, Elias joined WWE's developmental system in 2014. He participated in a number of enhancement matches from 2014 to 2015 before receiving his "Drifter" gimmick that saw him sport a guitar everywhere he went. After several months on "NXT," he eventually made his way to the main roster in 2017 post-WrestleMania 33.

His main roster run included a feud with Seth Rollins for the Intercontinental Championship, being attacked by John Cena at WrestleMania 34 and 35, getting choke-slammed by The Undertaker in 2019, beating King Corbin at WrestleMania 36, and competing in his own "Symphony of Destruction" matches.

After a tag team run and a brief feud with Jaxson Ryker, Elias portrayed his "brother" Ezekiel on "Raw" for a number of months in 2022. Once Triple H took over WWE creative, Elias returned in October, but he struggled to find his footing. He racked up losses against larger opponents such as Otis, Solo Sikoa, Bobby Lashley, and Omos. His last in-ring appearance was in a battle royal in May.