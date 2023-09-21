Impact Wrestling Live Coverage 9/21: 10-Knockouts Tag Main Event, Ultimate X & More

Welcome to our WrestlingInc.com live Impact Wrestling Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Westchester County Center in White Plains, New York.

Our live coverage starts at 8 p.m. ET. Please share coverage of tonight's viewing party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the comments section below.

Here is what's in store for tonight's continuation of the 1,000th episode that began last week:

Trinity, Gail Kim, Awesome Kong, Jordynne Grace & Mickie James vs. Angelina Love, Deonna Purrazzo, Tasha Steelz, Gisele Shaw & Savannah Evans



Ultimate X Match : Mike Bailey vs. Alan Angels vs. Zachary Wentz vs. Ace Austin vs. Rich Swann vs. Samuray Del Sol

: Mike Bailey vs. Alan Angels vs. Zachary Wentz vs. Ace Austin vs. Rich Swann vs. Samuray Del Sol

Josh Alexander vs. Trey Miguel



Eric Young vs. Kenny King



Jake Something vs. Dirty Dango (10-minute time limit)



Feast or Fired results revealed

Please do a hard refresh (Ctrl-R for Linux/Windows; Cmd-R for Mac) for the latest updates.