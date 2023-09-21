WWE Content Seemingly Set To Expire From Hulu Next Week

On the heels of a newly announced television deal with NBCUniversal, it appears that one of WWE's streaming agreements is set to expire.

In the event that WWE fans were unable to watch a weekly TV program during its live airing, Hulu offered fans an opportunity to view "WWE Raw," "WWE SmackDown" and "WWE NXT" in full the next day. When one fan noticed that a majority of WWE content was now labeled as "expiring" next Monday or Tuesday, Hulu Support responded with an update via Twitter.

"Hulu here! Our streaming rights to WWE content are currently set to expire, but we'll certainly share your interest in seeing them stay in our library with our team," the statement read. "For now, we suggest adding the shows in your My Stuff to be notified of any updates!"

In addition to the next-day access to episodes of "Raw," "SmackDown," and "NXT," Hulu is also one of the homes for the company's "Main Event" programming, which is typically filmed before "Raw" goes on the air. Hulu also provides replays of "NXT Level Up" and WWE's former "205 Live" product. As WWE's streaming deal with Hulu is seemingly in its final days, the company will continue to share content, including PLEs, on the Peacock platform at least through January 2026.