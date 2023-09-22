WWE's Lola Vice Makes Promise Following NXT Releases

"WWE NXT" star Lola Vice made a promise to those in her developmental class in response to the various talent that were released yesterday. From the brand, Mustafa Ali, Dana Brooke, Quincy Elliott, Dabbo-Kato, and Yulisa Leon were all released. There were also a number of developmental prospects released that had yet to feature prominently on TV, including Bryson Montana, Daniel McArthur, Kevin Ventura-Cortez, Brooklyn Barlow, and Alexis Gray. It's being reported that 18 "NXT" talents have been released in total. Lola Vice took to X to address the releases, declaring her heartbreak and promising that she would make her "class proud".

heartbroken. 🥹💔 will make my class proud 🔝🙏🏼 — Valerie Loureda (@lolavicewwe) September 22, 2023

Vice — formerly Valerie Loureda — joined WWE in June last year after boasting a 4-1 record in Bellator MMA. She joined as one of 17 recruits in her class, including released talent McArthur. She debuted on "NXT" earlier this year in January, and has since formed a tag team with Elektra Lopez. She faced former "NXT" Women's Champion Roxanne Perez last week, losing after just over four minutes of action.

The post-WWE and UFC merger roster cuts weren't limited to the "NXT" brand. Tenured stars like Dolph Ziggler, Shelton Benjamin, and Elias were among the names confirmed to be released from the main roster. Dozens of WWE office employees were also abruptly let go from the company last week.