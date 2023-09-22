WWE SmackDown Live Coverage 9/22 - We Hear From John Cena, Women's Title Match
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on September 22, 2023, coming to you live from the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona!
John Cena made his return to WWE on the September 1 episode of "SmackDown", and found himself in a verbal encounter with Jimmy Uso which ultimately resulted in Cena landing an Attitude Adjustment on the former multi-time WWE tag team champion. Then last week, Jimmy confronted Cena during his appearance on "The Grayson Waller Effect" and the pair found themselves in another physical exchange also involving with Solo Sikoa and AJ Styles. In light of all that, Cena will be making an appearance on tonight's show with something on his mind to share.
The WWE Women's Championship will be on the line, as IYO SKY defends against Asuka. Tensions between the pair have grown over the past couple weeks, with "The Empress of Tomorrow" picking up a win over Bayley last week to gain some momentum heading into tonight's bout.
Elsewhere, a major tag team match is set, as United States Champion Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar go head-to-head with The Street Profits. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins defeated Rey and Escobar's LWO teammates Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro in quick fashion last week after a verbal exchange had ensued.
We are live! Michael Cole, Corey Graves, and Kevin Patrick greet audiences at home as John Cena makes his way down to the ring.
We Hear From John Cena
Cena welcomes fans to "SmackDown", then says he's been able to do a lot since coming back in both Pennsylvania and Colorado. He says he didn't come back to be a referee, a host, or a backstage correspondent because he came back to compete and he wants a match tonight. He says he's happy to hear fans want the same thing after asking them, then says he's angry at The Bloodline, more specifically Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa. He then says he thinks he's found himself a tag team partner.
AJ Styles' music hits and he makes his way down to the ring. He clarifies that Cena wants him to be his tag team partner to face The Bloodline, then accepts his offer and tells The Bloodline to come and get some.
Jimmy Uso's music hits, and he appears alongside Solo Sikoa. The two of them stare down Cena and Styles before backing down.
LWO then heads down to the ring.
Back from the break, we see John Cena and AJ Styles demanding their tag team match against The Bloodline from Adam Pearce. Pearce tells them that he'll try and find Paul Heyman to work things out and make it happen.
Back at ringside, The Street Profits and Bobby Lashley head down.
The Street Profits (w/ Bobby Lashley) vs. LWO (w/ Zelina Vega)
Escobar and Dawkins begin the action. The bell rings and the two lock up. Dawkins lands a shoulder tackle, but Escobar fires back with a dropkick and tags in Rey. Rey delivers a hurricanrana, but Dawkins fires back with a forearm and tags in Ford. Ford levels Rey, but Rey delivers a springboard crossbody and sends Ford crashing out of the ring. He looks to go flying, but Dawkins pulls Ford out of the way and Rey collides with the floor. Escobar looks to check on Rey, but Dawkins takes him out.
Back from the break, Ford delivers a clothesline to Rey and a right hand to his spine. Rey lands a pair of kicks and looks to tag out to Escobar, but Ford prevents him from doing so and gets him in an Electric Chair position. Rey manages to send Ford crashing into the middle turnbuckle face first and tags in Escobar.
Escobar levels Ford with a pair of flying right hands before hitting an enzuigiri from the apron and a crossbody off the top rope. Ford responds with a running kick and a standing splash, then ascends to the top. Escobar meets him up there and executes a hurricanrana. He goes for a pin, but Ford kicks out. Escobar then lands a running meteora and sets up for the Phantom Driver, but Ford escapes and tags in Dawkins. Dawkins plants Escobar, but Escobar delivers a knee to his head and tags in Rey. Rey delivers a DDT and a low dropkick that sends Dawkins into the ropes. He looks to dial it up with the 619, but Dawkins catches him with a spinebuster and goes for a pin. Escobar breaks the fall and Ford dumps him out of the ring. Dawkins then tosses Escobar and Rey on the outside and distracts the referee as Lashley chokeslams Rey on the ring apron. Dawkins looks for a powerbomb instead of going for a pin, but Rey rolls him up for the win.
Winners: LWO
We then head over to a video recapping the confrontation between Austin Theory and The Rock last week. Back at ringside, Austin Theory appears by the announce desk and starts yelling about the way things played out for him.
