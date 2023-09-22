WWE SmackDown Live Coverage 9/22 - We Hear From John Cena, Women's Title Match

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on September 22, 2023, coming to you live from the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona!

John Cena made his return to WWE on the September 1 episode of "SmackDown", and found himself in a verbal encounter with Jimmy Uso which ultimately resulted in Cena landing an Attitude Adjustment on the former multi-time WWE tag team champion. Then last week, Jimmy confronted Cena during his appearance on "The Grayson Waller Effect" and the pair found themselves in another physical exchange also involving with Solo Sikoa and AJ Styles. In light of all that, Cena will be making an appearance on tonight's show with something on his mind to share.

The WWE Women's Championship will be on the line, as IYO SKY defends against Asuka. Tensions between the pair have grown over the past couple weeks, with "The Empress of Tomorrow" picking up a win over Bayley last week to gain some momentum heading into tonight's bout.

Elsewhere, a major tag team match is set, as United States Champion Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar go head-to-head with The Street Profits. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins defeated Rey and Escobar's LWO teammates Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro in quick fashion last week after a verbal exchange had ensued.

We are live! Michael Cole, Corey Graves, and Kevin Patrick greet audiences at home as John Cena makes his way down to the ring.